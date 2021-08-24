Surge prompts county advisory

An “alarming increase” in COVID-19 cases in Allen County – coupled with a lagging vaccination rate and rapid increase in hospitalizations – led the county's top health officer Monday to urge residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors and in schools.

People should wear masks regardless of whether they are vaccinated, said Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Department of Health commissioner. His statement was labeled a “public health advisory.”

Sutter's strongest words were directed at school boards, saying they should revise optional masking policies.

“We strongly recommend school boards adopt universal masking in Allen County K-12 schools,” the statement said.

He also warned that hospitals “are rapidly filling up with very ill” COVID-19 patients. “It's critically important we not overwhelm our health care systems or our health care workers,” the statement said.

Sutter's advisory stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, with the easily transmitted delta variant causing most of the new cases.

The statement comes at a time when Allen County cases have been rising sharply.

The county tallied 1,475 new confirmed cases between Aug. 16 and Sunday, an average of 210 cases per day, including 246 cases Saturday and 204 on Sunday.

The number of new cases dropped slightly Monday, when 101 new cases were reported. But daily new confirmed cases were less than 20 at the end of June and beginning of July. The spike began in mid-July.

Sutter said the county “remains an area of high COVID-19 spread” according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends universal mask-wearing in high spread areas and areas of slightly lower “substantial” spread, regardless of vaccine status.

Sutter pointed to a CDC tracking map showing the county – and the rest of Indiana – in the red, or high, category.

He said that although children remain at lower risk for hospitalization and death, COVID-19 in children is not a benign illness.

And, he said, children “can easily spread the disease throughout their households” and are “an important driver in overall community spread.”

Vaccinations and masks, he said, “are the best tools for keeping schools open this fall.”

Children ages 12 and older can be vaccinated using the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but no vaccine is yet approved for children younger than 12.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine Monday, removing the “emergency use” designation.

Among Allen County public schools, only Fort Wayne Community Schools has adopted a mask mandate for students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

Northwest Allen County Schools has an executive session board meeting closed to the public Wednesday, when school safety is on the agenda, spokeswoman Lizette Downey said. She could not say whether that term referred to COVID-19 policies. The next public board meeting is Monday.

Southwest Allen County Schools did not yet have a response to the advisory Monday afternoon, spokeswoman Stacey Fleming said.

The next SACS board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Transportation Building. Any announcement of an executive session on that date will come Sept. 3.

East Allen County Schools did not return a call seeking information Monday.

As for hospital capacity, Parkview has “adequate capacity,” spokeswoman Jessica Foor said in an email Monday.

The hospitals have not been at a point where they could not accept patients, although the emergency department and other units related to COVID-19 care have been experiencing a high number of patients, she said.

Foor said, however, “the recent increase we have seen in COVID-19 patients is straining our hospitals and causing great concern.”

As of Friday, Lutheran Health Network had enough capacity in its medical and critical care units and was prepared to care for all patients needing attention, spokeswoman Joy Lohse said in an email.

Both local hospital systems said they are offering monoclonal antibody treatments to appropriate COVID-19 patients as numbers rise.

Foor said Parkview is increasing the number of those treatments, given by infusion and approved for emergency use by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

Both systems also expressed concern for their employees. Foor said Parkview has implemented multiple supports for front-line staff, including resources for mental health care, free meals and child care assistance.

Lohse said hiring nurses has been a long-standng challenge for Lutheran, which “continues to aggressively recruit nurses and fill any interim gaps with contracted nurses.”

Sutter echoed those statements.

“Our health care workers are exhausted and not yet recovered from the last surge in the fall and winter,” he said, adding residents have an obligation to the community to wear face masks.

The advice was called an advisory because school districts were given the authority to set their own COVID-19 rules when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted a statewide health emergency declaration June 30.

Any local health commissioner who wants to enact emergency declarations' rules stricter than the state's rules would first need to win approval from the county commissioners.

