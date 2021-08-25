Fort Wayne/Allen County

Homestead trouble means e-learn day

Today is an e-learning day for Homestead High School students because a cooling unit broke, affecting part of the building, Southwest Allen County Schools said.

E-learning days are implemented during weather cancellations, school emergencies or other events that prevent students from attending school in person.

Thursday remains a scheduled flex day for Homestead students. Homestead students are expected to return to school Friday.

Virus surge nixes Labor Day Picnic

Organizers of the annual Labor Day Picnic in Headwaters Park downtown have canceled this year's event because of the surge of COVID-19 infections.

Darryl Esterline, chairman of the planning committee, announced the decision Tuesday. Esterline is business representative for SMART Local Union No. 20.

The picnic traditionally includes free food, drinks and children's activities and has previously attracted an estimated 6,000 workers and their families. It was also canceled last year.

CASA to welcome 5 new volunteers

The newest class of CASA volunteers will be sworn in Thursday after recently completing a six-week, 30-hour training program.

The five volunteers will join a team of more than 160 advocates and guardian ad litems who provide a voice for abused or neglected children. CASA volunteers speak in court and child welfare systems by making recommendations to the court.

Allen Superior Court Judge Lori Morgan will preside over the swearing-in ceremony.

Anyone interested in becoming an advocate for children should contact Mell Depew, recruitment and training coordinator, at 260-449-7190 or go to allencountycasa.org to fill out a volunteer application.

– Journal Gazette