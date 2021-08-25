Kruse to reveal his plans

INDIANAPOLIS – State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, is set to make an announcement Friday on his future public service plans, which has some people already lining up to take his place in the Senate.

Kruse told The Journal Gazette there will be a press conference Friday in Auburn, and he wants to make the formal announcement to everyone at the same time. He did not reveal what his plans are.

He has been a fixture in the Indiana General Assembly – first serving 15 years in the Indiana House then 17 years in the Senate.

Kruse serves Senate District 14, which covers portions of Allen and DeKalb counties. His current terms ends in 2022. He served as the Senate Education Committee Chairman several years and has consistently offered conservative legislation during his tenure.

Some examples include anti-abortion bills, efforts to crack down on disseminating harmful material to minors and a bill requiring the teaching of cursive writing

An email leaked on social media shows Ron Turpin will announce Monday that he is seeking Kruse's seat.

“Please plan to arrive 10-15 min early,” the email to Turpin supporters said. “I will have t-shirts and our signs available to wear and hold in the crowd during the announcement.”

It was sent by a public relations specialist who did not return a call seeking confirmation.

Turpin serves on the East Allen County Schools board and also is the CFO and head of Civic Engagement at Ambassador Enterprises, LLC – a private equity firm.

A northeast Indiana doctor is also said to be interested and a legislator hinted that the doctor might be running at a recent Statehouse meeting. He did not return a message seeking comment.

