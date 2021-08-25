Marker to honor area vet

A World War II codebreaker with an area descendant will be honored Thursday with a state historical marker in her native Huntington.

Elizebeth Smith Friedman was a female pioneer in the field of cryptanalysis, or breaking a secret code without knowing the key. Her career stretched from the 1920s through the 1940s.

During World War II and working with her husband, William, she helped unravel Nazi radio messages to their spies and allies in South America.

The couple helped capture some of those agents, weakening the Axis powers, the marker states. Elizebeth Friedman also led and trained the U.S. Coast Guard's cryptoanalytic unit.

Friedman was the subject of a PBS documentary that aired locally in January. The documentary was based on a book, “The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America's Eenemies,” by Jason Fagone, a San Francisco Chronicle journalist and writer of long-form nonfiction.

Friedman, who died in 1980, was the great-aunt of Bonnie Baumgartner of New Haven and was honored in 2019 with a U.S. Senate resolution for contributions to national security.

Baumgartner is expected to attend the ceremony, along with Friedman's grandson, Chris Atchison, and other relatives.

The unveiling of the marker will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Park, 1200 W. Park Drive. The marker is the 13th state historical marker installed in Huntington County and one of more than 700 in Indiana.

The event is free, and parking is available at the site.

