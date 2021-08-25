Noble official says to mask up

Another northeast Indiana public health official called on people to get vaccinated and to wear masks indoors as confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 3,641 statewide Tuesday and Hoosier deaths climbed by 57.

Meanwhile, educators at one school district prepared students for a temporary shift to virtual learning beginning today due to rising case numbers and quarantines among students and staff.

Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County health officer, issued a public health advisory echoing what Dr. Matthew Sutter told Allen County residents Monday – get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors and mask up in schools.

“It is critically important that we not overwhelm our healthcare systems or our healthcare workers,” Gaff said in a statement, noting Noble County is an area of high COVID-19 spread. “We have an obligation to our families, our friends, and our community to protect one another from infection and disease during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Allen County health officials reported three COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 713.

The disease has killed 14 county residents this month. In comparison, the Allen County Department of Health reported 26 deaths for May, June and July combined.

The county's number of confirmed cases increased by 240, bringing the total to 47,274, the department said.

To date, 829,010 Hoosiers are known to have had the coronavirus, and the confirmed statewide death toll was 13,885 Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health said. The agency noted another 435 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses.

Smith-Green Community Schools, which began the academic year with a mask- optional policy, will begin more than a week of virtual learning today. Superintendent Dan Hile announced the shift in a video message Monday, explaining a “very large percentage” of students in both school buildings are quarantined because of positive cases and close contacts.

In its weekly update Monday, the state's school virus dashboard showed nine new student cases at Churubusco Elementary School, which reported fewer than six student cases to the dashboard last academic year. The school also reported fewer than six new cases among staff, and Churubusco Junior-Senior High School reported one new student case.

The district, which had about 1,200 students last year, plans to welcome students back to classrooms Sept. 7.

“It is our hope that this temporary change to virtual instruction will slow down the spread of the virus, significantly reduce our number of student quarantines and lessen the interruption of learning for all students,” Hile said, noting extracurricular activities will continue during this period when possible.

More than 3 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, the health department said.

Super Shot on Tuesday presented a $500 check to a student from each Fort Wayne Community Schools high school for getting fully vaccinated before the school year began.

Raffle winners were Leo Wilkinson of Wayne, Hussen Alshaibani of South Side, Meadow Vibbert of North Side, Xayne Blair of Northrop and Sophia Otto of Snider.

“Over 345 students entered the drawing which means 345 students are protected from severe illness due to the Covid-19 virus and a healthier school environment,” Connie Heflin, executive director of Super Shot, said in a statement. “We encourage everyone that is eligible to roll up their sleeve and get the Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves, their families, and our community.”

