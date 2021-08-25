Sculpture chosen for Five Points

Fort Wayne city officials released plans Tuesday for a statue that will stand 28 feet tall at the Five Points intersection at Goshen Avenue and Sherman Boulevard.

The city's Public Works Division and the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission announced Susan Zoccola will create a sculpture called “5 Point Spin.” It was inspired by the site's history, the neighborhood and Lincoln Highway.

The sculptural tree featuring several colorful wheels will be installed at the center of the intersection. It will be about 28 feet tall and 30 feet wide, and it will feature LED ground-up lights that will illuminate it at night.

The creation represents all of the wheels that have traveled through the intersection in the past century, Zoccola wrote in a proposal to the city.

“I hope to help to create a colorful visual anchor which enhances this major gateway to Fort Wayne, that celebrates, uplifts and unifies the city, and greets residents and visitors throughout the year,” Zoccola said in a news release. “(The wheels) reference machine and automotive wheels. Fort Wayne is a city in upward motion full of activity, energy, and movement. (The sculpture) could invoke emotions of travel, journey, progress, change; and all on a foundation of a tree – nature.”

The sculpture will be completed in 2022 with installation scheduled for June.

The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission talked with residents in the Five Points and Lincoln Park neighborhoods on the vision for the new installation, a release stated. The Public Art Commission Five Points Selection Committee included a property owner.

“We are excited to move forward with the creation of this work of art at the Five Points intersection,” Jan Krist-Finkbeiner, chair of the Art Commission Selection Committee, said in a release. “Not only will this enhance the beauty of this area but also it continues to pave the way for more public art projects in Fort Wayne.”

The sculpture is planned to enhance an area where the Public Works Division recently completed the first phase of the Goshen reconstruction project, a release said.

The first phase, which was completed in October, included a conversion of the intersection to a roundabout, landscaping, improved drainage, new street lights, signalized intersection improvements and the repair of existing sidewalks and curb ramps.

Shan Gunawardena, the city's public works director, said infrastructure improvements and public art play crucial roles in Fort Wayne's “momentum and growth.”

“By doing more neighborhood infrastructure enhancements and artwork than ever before,” he said in a release, “we're positioned for ongoing success.”

