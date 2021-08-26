New drone rules OK'd by council

Drone operators will now need to give the Fort Wayne Police Department a heads up when flying around six places outside of downtown.

The Fort Wayne City Council approved an amendment adding more aerial districts to the city's 2019 ordinance that set up the notification process for drone operators flying in the downtown district.

Officer Michael Hickman added that the notification process is not about asking for permission.

“It's not an approval process. It's not a denial process,” he told the council Tuesday. “It is just strictly for information.”

Drones, which Hickman noted have grown in popularity, vary in size but often weigh a few pounds. Drones that are used recreationally must weigh less than 55 pounds, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, and they have to be registered if they weigh more than 55 pounds.

The only aerial district defined in the original ordinance was downtown, which encompasses everything within a 5,500-foot radius of the 100 block of West Main Street. The aerial districts now include Fort Wayne International Airport, Smith Field Airport, Parkview Hospital Randallia, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, and the Army Reserve facility on Nuttman Avenue.

The aerial districts cover everything within 2,500 feet of the center of the locations except for the airports. The international airport aerial district encompasses everything within 13,200 feet or 2.5 miles of the air traffic control tower. The Smith Field Airport aerial district is set on a 5,500-foot radius.

Sgt. Rod Bradtmueller said the online notification process takes about three minutes to complete. Hickman added that they just want to know who the operator is, what they will be doing and where.

The 2019 ordinance sets fines ranging from $150 to $500 for people who operate drones unsafely or in an aerial district without notifying the police department.

Bradtmueller said it's about educating offenders rather than fining them. The department has issued 33 written warnings this year. Only two citations have been made since the ordinance was passed two years ago, Hickman said.

The department's Air Supply Unit is also holding 30 community events related to drones this year, Bradtmueller said. The unit is hosting a hobby drone conference from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Conference Room 1 at Sweetwater Sound, 5501 U.S. 30. For more information or to register, go totinyurl.com/nau5c2tz.

“We are very big promoters of drone and drone safety,” he said.

The amendment was passed unanimously by council members who were present. Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, and Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, were absent.

dfilchak@jg.net