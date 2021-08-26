Arts United gets $3 million from Capital Improvement Board

Arts United will get $3 million from the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board following a unanimous vote this morning.

The money will go to renovating the organization's Main Street building, designed by internationally famed architect Louis Kahn.

Now around 50 years old, the building's systems are reaching the end of their lives, said John Rogers, chairman of Arts United's board of directors.

"This is a venue that has served the city well," he told capital improvement board members. "When you get 50 years down the road, like with a person, things don't go so well."

Susan Mendenhall, Arts United president, said without the donation, the building might have to close in one to two years.

The money will be part of the first phase of creating the Fort Wayne Arts Campus, recently recognized as a cultural district by City Council and the state as a cultural district.

She called investing in the building an economic driver that "supports and is supported by" other investments in downtown Fort Wayne, including Promenade Park and The Landing.

