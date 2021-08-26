Fort Wayne/Allen County

Hispanic Ministry to host worship service Friday

Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will host ¡Viva! Tu encuentro con Jesús – Noche de Alabanza y Sanación (¡Viva! Your Encounter with Jesus – Night of Worship and Healing) from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Headwaters Park.

While the event is conducted primarily in Spanish, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades is inviting everyone to join a night of worship, testimonies, adoration and confession. The evening will also feature food, special guests and music.

Guest speakers include Father Agustino Torres, a priest with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal based in the Bronx, New York, and a founder of Corazón Puro, an organization dedicated to help young people. There will be music from bilingual singer-songwriter Kairy Marquez, and Rhoades will be present for adoration.

Homeownership firm expands to Fort Wayne

Landis, a company that helps Americans reach homeownership, announced Tuesday its expansion to 47 cities in the U.S., including Fort Wayne.

The expansion is part of a partnership with the National Association of Realtors' REACH Growth Program.

Other Indiana cities in the expansion are Indianapolis, Anderson, Bloomington, Evansville and South Bend, a news release said.

Landis was founded in 2018 with a mission to take on the affordability crisis by helping renters improve their financial literacy, obtain a mortgage and achieve homeownership. Landis uses technology to assess if and when a client will be mortgage-ready and guides them on a path to homeownership.

Landis allows real estate professionals to remain the agent of record when referring clients who don't yet qualify for a mortgage.

Landis recently announced the closing of $165 million in financing from sources that included Jay Z's Roc Nation and Will Smith's Dreamers VC.

– Journal Gazette