District OKs sewer assets going to city

The 3,200 customers of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District can expect a break on their sewer bills beginning in January because of a district board action Wednesday.

The board voted to transfer ownership of all district assets to City Utilities, which provides sewer service in Fort Wayne. District customers now paying $130 a month should see their bills drop by about $50, said Justin Brugger, chief financial officer for City Utilities.

The new rates will start Jan. 1, Brugger said. He said the district will essentially cease to exist then.

“The district is going to go away. We'll keep it on paper as a district, but it won't own anything,” he said. Assets being transferred include pipe, pumps, computers and other equipment, he said.

The new arrangement will save money because the district was small, Brugger explained. City Utilities has more customers among whom it can spread costs, and the city agency also can benefit from economies of scale, he said.

City Utilities already has been generating the bills of district customers through a contract, Brugger said, “so the biggest change they'll see is the savings.”

They could amount to $600 a year for many customers, he said.

Wednesday's action followed the board signing a letter of intent in June after the Allen County Commissioners in May contributed $5 million to reduce the district's debt.

That debt, incurred through pipe extension to remote areas of the county, was a key part of the district's higher rates, which were said to be the highest in Indiana.

“Quality utility service at an affordable price is essential for all Allen County residents,” Kumar Menon, director of City Utilities, said in a news release. “This is a solution that will benefit everyone.”

The district provides sewer service to residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of Allen County. New Haven, Huntertown, Woodburn and portions of southwest Allen County served by Aqua Indiana have their own sewer services.

rsalter@jg.net