Arts United Center to get $3 million

Arts United will get $3 million from the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board following a unanimous vote Thursday.

The money will go toward renovating the organization's Main Street building, designed by internationally famed architect Louis Kahn and now around 50 years old.

John Rogers, chairman of Arts United's board of directors, said the building's systems and components are reaching the end of their expected useful lives and need repairs.

“This is a venue that has served the city well,” he told capital improvement board members. “When you get 50 years down the road, like with a person, things don't go so well.”

Susan Mendenhall, Arts United president, said without the CIB contribution, the building might have to close in one to two years.

Uses for the money were not detailed. But she said one use would be making the building more accessible to people with disabilities.

Mendenhall said the money will be part of the first phase of creating the Fort Wayne Arts Campus, recently recognized as a cultural district by the City Council and Indiana Arts Council.

Jon Bomberger, a Fort Wayne attorney and Arts United board member, said expanding and repairing the Arts United building and linking nearby arts venues and institutions is a $30 million project.

About $15 million is being sought from public sources, and $15 million is expected to come from private sources – $6 million from the state and $3 million to $6 million from Allen County and Fort Wayne, Bomberger said.

Mendenhall called investing in the building an economic driver that “supports and is supported by” other investments in downtown Fort Wayne, including Promenade Park and The Landing.

The building remains in demand, she said, with 94 ticketed events in 2019, the latest prepandemic year. The cultural district attracted 533,000 people in that year – similar in scale to Parkview Field and the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

Mendenhall cited a finding by nonprofit organization Americans for the Arts that the average arts consumer spends $31.47 per event, not including admission. And, she noted, a lively arts community helps attract and retain both businesses and a talented workforce.

Northeast Indiana has 18,500 creative-sector jobs, about the same as banking, insurance and construction, Mendenhall said, citing a study by the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The local arts sector provides $28.6 million in economic impact, with $15.8 million in spending by arts organizations and $12.8 million in spending by their audiences. The arts groups also funnel nearly $1.3 million in revenue to local governments and $1.6 million to the state government.

Arts United wants the building to serve the community not only now but 30 or 40 years into the future, Mendenhall said.

In other business, the CIB:

• Unanimously approved releasing a retroactive 3% pay increase to Grand Wayne Convention Center workers that had been held back because of the pandemic.

Bart Shaw, Grand Wayne's executive director, said he felt comfortable with the proposal because business is on the upswing and a budgeted deficit of $750,000 now appears trimmed to $260,000. The pay increases' total will amount to about $56,000, he said.

• Heard that a report on leases involved in the upcoming real estate closing on the so-called fast-food block along West Jefferson Boulevard just west of the Grand Wayne will be developed for the board's September meeting.

The land had been proposed for a downtown arena, but that plan was scrapped in favor of an acquisition for potential expansion use for the landlocked Grand Wayne. At least initially, the three restaurants will remain.

