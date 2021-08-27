Fort Wayne/Allen County

FWCS schedules dates for Back to School Nights

Back to School Nights are scheduled through Sept. 15 in Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Franke Park, Glenwood Park, Lindley, Memorial Park, Portage, South Wayne, Study, Washington, Waynedale and Whitney Young will hold their events Tuesday.

Blackhawk, Harrison Hill, Lakeside, Lane, Lincoln, Northrop, Northwood, Snider and South Side will hold their events Wednesday.

Irwin, Jefferson, Kekionga, Maplewood, North Side, Shambaugh and Towles will hold their events Thursday.

Bloomingdale's is Sept. 3; Haley's is Sept. 7; Croninger's and Miami's are Sept. 8; Bunche's is Sept. 9; St. Joseph Central's and Washington Center's are Sept. 12; Northcrest's is Sept. 14; and Wayne's is Sept. 15.

Some schools have already held Back to School Nights. Contact schools for further information.

Plans for riverfont's 2nd phase to be unveiled

The city will unveil the next phase of riverfront development at an open house Wednesday.

Fort Wayne's Community Development Division is hosting the public event inside the Park Foundation Pavilion at Promenade Park. The event will feature a display of the design development renderings for the project's second phase.

Presentations will be held about the upcoming construction at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A news conference with Mayor Tom Henry and Nancy Townsend, Community Development director, is scheduled for 1 p.m. to discuss the developments.

9/11 helpers sought

The Journal Gazette is looking for area residents who traveled to New York to help with that city's recovery efforts after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Contact Metro Editor Jim Chapman at 260-461-8366 or jchapman@jg.net.

– Journal Gazette