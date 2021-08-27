Schools adjust as virus cases rise

For the second consecutive day, the number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday exceeded 300 in Allen County and 5,000 statewide.

The increasing infections continued to affect northeast Indiana schools. Today, a Wells County middle school begins a temporary mask mandate, and sixth graders at a Fort Wayne school will mark their second day of remote learning.

State health officials will provide an update about COVID-19 and its effect on Indiana at 1 p.m.

The Indiana Department of Health added 5,027 diagnoses Thursday, bringing the total number of known cases to 838,869.

Allen County logged 302 new infections for a total of 47,891.

The Allen County Department of Health also reported another death, bringing the total to 714, while fatalities statewide increased by 12, to 13,915.

Fort Wayne Community Schools, which began the academic year with a mask mandate, shifted sixth graders at Lane Middle School to remote learning Thursday because of infections – six since classes began Aug. 16 – and quarantines affecting almost 200 students.

Lane had 231 sixth graders last academic year, according to state enrollment data.

“With few sixth-graders remaining in the building, it is challenging for staff to attend to their needs and the needs of those in quarantine,” FWCS told parents in a letter. “By having all students learn remotely, teachers can better focus on the academic needs of students over the next week.”

Students are expected to return to classrooms Sept. 7.

Administrators will use the remote period to review classroom and lunch arrangements to determine whether any improvements can be made to minimize future spread of illness, the district said.

Officials noted many sixth graders are too young for the COVID-19 vaccine, which is available to ages 12 and older.

Meanwhile, a “rising percentage of positive cases” prompted Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, a mask-optional district, to implement a mask mandate for staff and students at its middle school, the administration said in a letter to families. The requirement will be in effect today through Sept. 10.

In its update Monday, the state's school virus dashboard showed that Bluffton-Harrison Middle School had five more students infected with COVID-19 than in the previous week.

The district also identified “active viral spread” on two buses, administrators said. Regular riders are quarantined and won't be able to attend in-person classes until Sept. 8, they said, except for those vaccinated and asymptomatic.

Bluffton-Harrison MSD began mandating masks on buses Aug. 20 after the Indiana Department of Education told the district the protocol is federally mandated, according to a district update last week.

North Adams Community Schools tightened its mask policy this week. Instead of coverings being optional, the district said, masks will be required until Adams County's advisory level returns to yellow or blue or until the health department officer rescinds his mask recommendation.

The state health department this week is deploying mobile clinics to 12 counties, including Allen and Wabash, to provide vaccinations, and many locations will provide free COVID-19 testing, according to a news release.

It said residents in the ZIP codes in which the clinics are located will receive a text message or email with information.

