Kruse to retire from state Senate

INDIANAPOLIS – Longtime state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, will not seek reelection, he announced Friday.

His term ends in 2022. He has served in the Indiana General Assembly since 1989, first with the House of Representatives from 1989 until 2004, and in the Senate from 2004 until now.

“Being able to serve my community for so many years has been an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Kruse, 74. “I am thankful to God and for the people of Allen and DeKalb counties for putting their trust in me. I have decided to retire to spend more time with my wife and family, but as I go into my final session, I will continue to serve Senate District 14 to the best of my ability.”

Kruse is known for his conservative stances on gay marriage, abortion, rights gambling, school choice and more.

“Sen. Kruse has proven himself to be a very principled leader who has served the people of northeast Indiana with integrity throughout his long and esteemed career in public service,” Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said.

“I am grateful to Dennis for all that I have learned from him over the years. While we will certainly miss his service in the Senate, and in our caucus, we respect and support his decision to spend more time with his family and wish him nothing but the best.”

Kruse sponsored the original bill that created Indiana's Choice Scholarship voucher program; a law protecting a student's right to voluntarily pray in schools; and authored Indiana's religious freedom restoration act. He also has long been an advocate for civic engagement among young people.

He currently represents portions of Allen and DeKalb counties. Earlier in his career, he represented portions of Steuben County.

Before serving in the Indiana General Assembly, Kruse served as Jackson Township trustee in DeKalb County for 71/2years, bringing his public service to 40 years.

At least two people are interested in seeking Kruse's seat – Ron Turpin, who serves on the East Allen County Schools board, and northeast Indiana emergency room physician Tyler Johnson.

nkelly@jg.net