Family stories aplenty at celebration

Greg Friend has a story that he says sums up his father, Richard Friend of Fort Wayne.

Many years ago, his mother Joan was working a night shift as a nurse and came home to relax and watch TV with her husband. When she noticed the table in front of them was dusty, she popped out of her seat to get a cloth to clean it.

Before she got back, her husband had written “I love you” in the dust.

“That's the kind of man he was,” Friend, who now lives in New Port Richey, Florida, said Saturday as his father celebrated his 100th birthday.

Bouquets of flowers dotted the venue, a red barn on the Fort Wayne property of an extended family member. One table was festooned by three cakes iced in red, white and blue honoring the centenarian's service during World War II.

Richard Friend – more often called Dick – took it all in from a lawn chair.

He turns 100 Monday, but the party was held Saturday to allow his six children and their families to attend.

Daughter Pam Bradford of Chicago said her father is in good health and had never been in the hospital until he broke his hip when he was 96.

He took no medication until he was “97 or 98,” lives independently and still drives, she said. He just renewed his driver's license recently, she added. “It goes until he's 103.”

Doug Friend of Troutman, North Carolina, said his father's military service was relatively unremarkable, if unusual.

In the Army and rising to the rank of sergeant, Dick Friend was stationed in Newfoundland, teaching U.S. recruits about chemical warfare, his son said.

The soldier was due to be shipped overseas to Europe, but the war ended before that happened.

Dick Friend said a favorite story about the war was coming home on leave and getting off the plane after being flown from Newfoundland to an airport in Washington, D.C.

The airport was completely silent, he said. There was no one around.

“When I got home, I realized it was because it was the day (President Franklin Delano) Roosevelt died,” he recalled.

The story surprised Bradford. “That's a new story,” she said.

Dick Friend spent most of his career in sales, including for Butler Paper Co. His other children are Nanette Hornberger of Miami; Diane Strawn of Bloomington and Jan DeCamp of Auburn.

He has 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. His wife, the former Joan Hueber, died about 20 years ago. A single ride home from work followed by a Sunday dinner with her mother sealed their love story, his children said.

He offered the company nurse a ride after she dropped a scalpel on her foot and he removed it, Bradford said.

Asked what he attributes his longevity to, Friend had a twinkle in his eye and a one-word answer: “scotch.”

It keeps the blood flowing, he acknowledged.

Family members point out Friend also enjoys margaritas – and more than one partygoer suggested fetching him one, to no avail.

The key to life is that every day is a celebration, he said.

“And if it's not, I make it one,” he said.

