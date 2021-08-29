Sell-your-house signs stir debate

When Cynthia McBride looks around the Oxford neighborhood on Fort Wayne's south side – where she grew up and has her real estate brokerage – she sees signs.

Of many shapes and sizes, from bumper sticker to billboard, the signs tell people the same thing – they can sell their homes for cash, and fast.

The signs have been in evidence for years, but lately they've been popping up all over – street corners, park strips, front yards. Residents have also gotten similar flyers in their mailboxes and solicitation calls.

McBride calls the signs “neighborhood litter” and said the companies using them are harassing vulnerable residents, many of them low-income, elderly or members of minority groups, to the point they might make major real estate deals that might not be in their, or the neighborhood's, best interests.

And, she said, the signs reflect a trend of investors buying up homes to flip them for higher prices or to institute rents unaffordable for people who now live in the area.

“It's overdone. It's cluttering up the neighborhood and making it look like a used-car lot for houses,” McBride said.

But that's not how those using the signs see them. They're just a marketing tool, just like real estate agents' signs telling passersby a property is for sale, said Tim Warner, with the company WCC Property Group, Fort Wayne.

And an “absolutely” effective tool at that, he said. WCC advertises the number 260-250-HOME on the signs.

“You'd be surprised” at how many calls the number gets, Warner said. Many are from people who wouldn't know about the company without the signs, he said, denying the company was targeting minority neighborhoods.

The company, which now owns more than 85 homes in and around Fort Wayne, has signs in many neighborhoods, not just the south side, Warner said.

Tony Moore and Dakota Bailey, licensed real estate professionals and partners in LTD Properties, Fort Wayne, say they've also used what some in real estate call “bandit signs.”

Signs are relatively inexpensive, they said. And they avoid restrictions on telemarketing and contacting people in person – such as door-to-door, which became suspect during the pandemic.

But the pair, both millennials, stopped using signs in favor of direct mailings to people whose names and addresses they glean from public records, such as tax assessment records.

Moore said the company has helped many homeowners “in a tough spot” sell a property they don't need or can no longer afford.

Some are children of a deceased parent who have inherited a house and need to settle an estate, they said. Some sellers are facing financial difficulty that has led to foreclosure or unpaid rent or tax liens, sometimes because of the pandemic.

Plus, a quick sale for cash is easier than waiting several weeks or months for a conventional real estate deal involving an appraisal and mortgage approval, Moore said. Some sellers don't have the money to make repairs to a house before selling it, so the “as is” or “in any condition” promised on some signs is appealing.

A quick, lump-sum cash sale can help sellers regroup, Moore added, noting the company has been around for just over three years and has 38 rental properties that typically are fixed up before being offered for rent.

“We're not trying to be slumlords,” Moore said, adding he and Bailey learned their system from a seminar offered by Fortune Builders, a real estate investing company.

Fort Wayne's reputation as a hot real estate market with extremely affordable home prices is abetting some of the purchases, especially by out-of-towners, said Diane Rogers, president of the Oxford Community Neighborhood Association.

The group has discussed the situation at meetings, posted about it on social media and in the neighborhood newsletter, she said.

Residents also have complained to government officials – without much to show for it.

The signs usually aren't illegal, local officials said – even though the city has a 10-page ordinance that covers the posting of signs, with provisions for size and location.

Signs that meet the ordinance don't require a first-line permit known as an improvement location permit, the ordinance says. And officials are prone to view signs – even if they carry a commercial message – as a free-speech issue.

“We are certainly aware of community frustrations, and we share them,” said Nancy Townsend, Fort Wayne's director of community development. But the department's office of neighborhood code compliance doesn't enforce sign rules, she said.

People upset about signs should file a complaint with the Department of Planning Services, which does enforce signage rules, said Catherine Toppel, deputy director of neighborhood code compliance.

Planning officials, however, say they have limited power.

It's true that enforcement is “complaint-driven,” said Ben Roussel, planning services' acting executive director.

But the department's legal route for enforcement – a fine – is going to court. That can be expensive and time-consuming and requires use of the city's legal department, he said.

Officials can't go on private property to remove a sign without the property owners' permission, Roussel said, “and we're very careful about that.”

McBride said she has gotten mailers from some of the homebuying companies because she owns rental properties. She said the cash offers may not be the best sellers could get for their properties.

Because of wording in some of the signs, mailings and follow-up calls, some people have become distressed, McBride said.

Some of the signed or mailed communications say people should sell to get rid of their “headache” or bad tenants or maintenance problems. Some recipients think they've done something wrong or that the calls or mailers were from the government, she said.

And, McBride said properties that are flipped through quick cash sales and repriced higher for resale drive up tax assessments and taxes for other homeowners living on less. The neighborhood also becomes a rental area instead of one where homes are owned by their occupants.

“It's disturbing. I hate to see people victimized,” McBride said. “I did my own little study, and one-third of the neighborhood is owned by landlords.”

But victimization can happen only if residents let it happen, said Carl Woods, a senior resident of the Oxford neighborhood who has seen the signs and received mailings and phone calls.

“You feel like you've been targeted,” Woods, 62, said. “As I drive around Fort Wayne, they (signs) are all over the place, but particularly where Black and brown people stay.”

When he's asked if someone can buy his house, he said, he tells them they can't afford it.

“Because it's not for sale,” Woods said.

