Taste of Arts serves as an introduction

Saturday’s Taste of the Arts festival gave Ben Nelson a new experience.

A recent city transplant, the 22-year-old had just witnessed the dance program performed by preprofessional and trainee dancers from the Fort Wayne Ballet inside Arts United Center.

“I thought it was very interesting. I never saw a ballet before in my life,” he said. “I enjoyed it. I definitely will look forward to attending a show.”

Nelson’s experience sums up what organizers of the daylong multivenue event centered on the downtown Arts Campus were hoping to do – introduce Fort Wayne’s lively art and performance scene to those unfamiliar with its offerings.

Rachelle Reinking, communications director, estimated that by 1 p.m. about 5,000 people were visiting the festival, which expanded this year to a series of venues called “nodes” with performance stages, food, drink and arts and craft vendors.

The festival also featured a STEAM – Science, Technology Engineering, Arts and Math – plaza with activities for children.

The festival went virtual last year because of the pandemic, giving organizers time to consider revamping it.

“I think they’re liking that it is all spread out,” she said of visitors, noting the bigger spaces prevented at least some “sound spillage” from one stage to another.

“I think we’ll continue with a wider footprint, maybe spread out a little more,” she said.

The only thing she would do differently, Reinking added, is order up some cooler weather – the thermometer hit 90 degrees by noontime.

Chrissy Bourne Weadick and her duet partner A.J. Lorenzini from Civic Little Theatre sweated through a musical number from the off-Broadway show “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.”

It nonetheless had the audience under a tent outside Arts United laughing.

As he complained he wasn’t a “stud,” she complained she wasn’t a “babe” until both decided they kind of liked each other.

Bourne Weadick didn’t complain about the weather.

“We just love to perform together,” she said after the performance. “As a bunch of performers who have been singing in our bedrooms, we jumped at the chance.

“It’s great to get out in the community and perform for people who might not be familiar with musical theater.”

Added Lorenzini: “If someone is offering me an audience, I’ll do it, if I’m lucky enough to be asked.”

Karen Gibbons-Brown, artistic director of the ballet, said the festival “gives us a jump start to a very full season.”

About 20 student-dancers and professional performers took the stage, including Saki Morimoto, a professional from Osaka, Japan. She also choreographed one of the pieces called “Parted Clouds,” which featured ever-changing groupings of dancers and static poses executed with great grace.

Other featured dancers included professional Zion Harris of Fort Wayne, whose leaps in a solo made him seem to fly across the stage.

Festivalgoer Anita Kuker, 57, of Fort Wayne spent part of the morning volunteering for one organization and the rest browsing booths.

“I think it’s exciting,” she said of the festival while sampling a black currant seltzer at the Summit City Brewerks booth.

“I like that it’s for all ages, the young, and those of us who are old enough to drink and be merry. There’s something for anyone. It’s really great to be outside.”

