NACS will require face masks

The Northwest Allen County Schools board reinstated the mask mandate in a split vote tonight.

President Kent Somers fought Liz Hathaway on her motion, claiming she didn’t go through the proper procedure to introduce a resolution.

He accused her for conducting business behind the scenes.

The audience at Carroll High School often shouted at the board, but those supporting the mandate cheered and clapped.

Several people wore medical scrubs and many wore masks.

Specifics about the reinstatement weren’t immediately available.

