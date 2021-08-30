Open Streets all about fun, games

On a patch of grass in downtown Fort Wayne, Carrie Harrigan snapped photographs Sunday of her sons before a hose washed away the white, foamy bubbles covering them from head to toe.

Rinsed, the boys – Eli, 10, and Sam, 5 – returned to the sudsy pile near the intersection of Calhoun Street and Douglas Avenue.

“If I brought a change of clothes, I'd be jumping in there, too,” Harrigan said, watching alongside her husband, Mike Harrigan.

Elsewhere on Calhoun, people danced in the street, played games and listened to live music – activities offered as part of Open Streets Fort Wayne.

The four-hour event opened more than two miles of roadway to walking, biking and rollerblading, among other play. Calhoun anchored the route, which stretched from Superior to Pontiac streets.

Open Streets has been held annually since 2017, except in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Sunday, signs encouraged participants to practice social distancing and wear masks when close to others.

Beth Gross – a lover of street fairs and festivals – checked out Open Streets with her grandchildren Lamir and Lamoni Chapman, ages 7 and 10, respectively.

They made their way north after parking near Baker Street Station, and they took a break on the Humane Fort Wayne LoveSeat south of Berry Street to enjoy some winnings – a box of sweet treats from Insomnia Cookies.

“They've been hitting every game all the way down the street,” Gross said.

At a nearby booth, Mandie Kolkman of the Fort Wayne Dance Collective invited passersby to participate in a Zumba demonstration.

“We'd love for you to come dance with us,” Kolkman said into a microphone, promising the session wouldn't be “too aerobic” on the hot and humid day.

Jason Jackson traveled up and down Calhoun Street on roller skates with his 12-year-old son, Cooper. They and others were promoting Bell's Speed Club, an all-ages speed-skating team supported by a rink in New Haven.

Jackson said he was thankful for Open Streets, and he wished it was a monthly event.

That desire was echoed by Shanda Gaddy, who encouraged people to try the beanbag toss at the Brightpoint booth while she promoted the nonprofit's services.

“You got this girl,” Gaddy said as someone prepared to throw.

She also gave people second chances when they missed the target.

“I'm everybody's cheerleader,” she said.

