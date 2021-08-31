2,916 Hoosiers positive for virus

An additional 2,916 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, based on testing at state and private laboratories, and almost 440 more probable deaths were reported Monday.

The latest data from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 855,031 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus, a news release said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday signed an executive order renewing for 30 days the public health emergency tied to the coronavirus pandemic, his office said. It represents the 18th renewal of the order first issued March 6, 2020, and is now set to expire Sept. 30.

The governor also signed an executive order specific to COVID-19 through Sept. 1. The short-term extension “will allow for ongoing conversations with health care stakeholders to evaluate pertinent information that supports hospitals during the current COVID surge,” his office said in a late afternoon update.

The short-term order references, among other things, concerns about the state's death toll related to COVID-19 and growing positivity rate – which was 6.3% a month ago and now stands at 10.9%.

To date, 13,980 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. The additional 439 probable deaths cited Monday are based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the state said.

In Allen County, one additional resident died and 180 more tested positive, the local health department said Monday. The local numbers include 101 confirmed cases and 79 based on the presence of antigen. That brought Allen County's total to 716 deaths and 48,809 confirmed cases, a news release said.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. As of Monday, more than 6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana; more than 3 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

Interested individuals can find vaccination clinics at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 if they require assistance.

The Indiana Department of Health is deploying mobile clinics to the following counties this week to provide vaccinations: Benton, Henry, Jennings, Marion, Marshall, Wayne and Whitley. Additional clinics will be announced later this week.

Many of the locations also will include free COVID-19 testing.

