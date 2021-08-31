Fort Wayne/Allen County

Landing lands mural

Another local mural is being installed – this one at The Landing, downtown promoters said Monday.

Art This Way and the Downtown Improvement District announced that internationally renowned artist Louise Jones, aka Ouizi, will paint the mural at 123 W. Columbia St. The mural will be about 6,000 square feet and cover the entire east side of the building, a news release said.

Ouizi was born and raised in Santa Monica, California. She is best known for large-scale floral mural installations that often depict site-specific plants and animals.

Ouizi is expected to begin creating the local piece this week. The public is encouraged to visit the mural site.

A public dedication will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 with include live music and an artist talk. The dedication is in conjunction with the Art This Way Art Crawl, a ticketed event that runs from 5 to 9 p.m. downtown.

Other murals nearby include the 2020 installation outside Mercado by local artist Theoplis Smith III, the large-scale buffalo mural at Nawa by artist Tim Parsley, and murals at 222 Pearl St. by local artists Lyndy Bazile, Bryan Ballinger, Jeff Pilkinton, Julia Meek, Sky Rodriguez, Theoplis Smith III and Raul Perez.

BMV branches to close

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches are closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The BMV branches will resume regular business hours Sept. 7.

For branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, go to IN.gov/BMV.

Career fair today

Adams Township and the city of New Haven are partnering to host a career and resource fair from 2 to 5 p.m. todayat the New Haven Community Center, 7500 Indiana 930, behind McDonald's.

Participating employers will include Allen County, Allen County Public Library, American Mitsuba Corp, Sauder Manufacturing, CitiLink, East Allen County Schools, FedEx Ground, Fort Wayne Housing Authority and New Haven/Adams Township Parks.

– Journal Gazette