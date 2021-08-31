Coliseum raising parking fees

Starting Wednesday, those attending most events at Memorial Coliseum will pay more to park.

Parking fees will go up by $2 – to $8 per vehicle for regular parking and $12 for preferred parking after a vote last month by the venue's board of trustees.

The increase is the second in three years.

In 2018, a $1 increase for general parking and a $2 increase for preferred parking was implemented. The parking fee also was raised in 2013, when general parking stood at $4 per vehicle.

Randy Brown, Coliseum vice president and general manager, said the increase is part of a plan to get the venue on more solid footing after the financially problematic pandemic year of 2020.

COVID-19 led to the postponement or cancellation of many entertainment shows and conventions, and a worker shortage has required wage increases to try to attract part-time workers, he said.

Brown said Coliseum officials expected a rebound in business in the second half of this year, but rebounding COVID-19 cases have instead caused more cancellations recently.

