Park ranks nationally for land use

The Urban Land Institute on Monday recognized Promenade Park as one of the 10 best land use projects in the country for 2021.

The organization issued its Americas Awards for Excellence for 10 projects from the U.S. and two from Canada “to represent the highest standards of achievement in the land use profession,” a news release stated.

Promenade Park is a 4.5-acre space connecting downtown to the riverfront. The project's scope extended to the transformation of the St. Marys River's banks to create a signature space for recreation, the release stated.

“Our department works every day to provide spaces that improve the quality of life for our fellow citizens, and Promenade Park offers so many opportunities to our entire community to gather, enjoy nature and just relax a little,” Steve McDaniel, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation director, said in a news release.

The park features the Park Foundation Pavilion, which provides more than 6,000 square feet of covered space. Another popular feature, the release stated, is the Parkview Tree Canopy Trail that winds in and out of the trees lining the river. The trail was specifically designed for universal accessibility.

“Promenade Park's universal design features show that even minor design modifications go well beyond (the Americans with Disabilities Act) to promote access for people of all abilities,” Patti Hays, CEO of the AWS Foundation, said in a news release.

Riverworks Design Group, a consulting firm, worked on the project with the city's parks department. Team members included Design Collaborative, Lamar Johnson Collaborative, Engineering Resources, Hoch Associates, American Structurepoint and One Lucky Guitar. The construction manager was the Hagerman Group.

“Promenade Park has also turned our three rivers into a regional destination for recreation, arts, cultural activities and substantial private investment,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a news release.

