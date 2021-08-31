Redistricting timeline set up

INDIANAPOLIS – House and Senate leaders laid out a tentative schedule Monday for approving new state redistricting maps.

The process would stretch over several weeks, starting with the House Republicans unveiling proposed maps for the state's nine congressional districts and 100 House districts Sept. 14, a news release said.

Here is how the rest of the process would play out:

Sept. 16 – House Elections Committee meets to hear public testimony in the Statehouse on the two draft maps.

Sept. 20 – House Elections Committee meets to amend and vote on the maps.

Sept. 21 – Senate Republicans unveil draft map for 50 state Senate districts.

Sept. 22 and 23 – Full House has second and third reading on the congressional and House maps.

Sept. 27 – Senate Elections Committee meets to hear public testimony on maps.

Sept. 28 – Senate Elections Committee meets to amend and vote on the maps.

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 – Full Senate has second and third readings on the maps.

Both chambers are run by Republicans, and there likely won't be a need for a conference committee. But the House would at least have to meet once more in October to approve the Senate's maps.

Redistricting advocates had pushed for a round of statewide hearings on the proposed maps, but lawmakers are doing only one hearing at the Statehouse in both the House and Senate.

This month, hundreds came out to testify on the process in general, including in Fort Wayne, but no maps were available to allow residents to make comments on specific boundary lines. Those who testified locally repeatedly asked that “communities with similar interests” be placed in the same districts, giving like-minded voters the same elected representatives.

nkelly@jg.net