Stabbing is county's 25th homicide

An Ohio man died of multiple stab wounds after he was involved in an altercation, the Allen County coroner's office announced Monday.

Markese Newman, 19, of Findlay, Ohio, was stabbed during an altercation Saturday near the intersection of Schwartz and Eby roads, which is northeast of Fort Wayne in Milan Township.

Newman was taken to a hospital, a news release stated.

The Allen County coroner's office stated the cause of death is multiple stab wounds and the manner of death is homicide. The death marks the 25th homicide in the county this year.

Most of the county's homicide victims died of gunshots wounds, but seven have been stabbed to death. Seventeen of the homicide victims have been younger than 30.