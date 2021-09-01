Coliseum increases parking costs

Starting today, those attending most events at Memorial Coliseum will pay more to park.

Parking fees will go up by $2 to $8 per vehicle for regular parking and $12 for preferred parking. The venue's board of trustees unanimously approved the increase – the second in three years – on Aug. 19.

In 2018, a $1 increase for general parking and a $2 increase for preferred parking was implemented. Parking fees also were raised in 2013, when general parking stood at $4 per vehicle.

Randy Brown, Coliseum vice president and general manager, said the increase is part of a plan to get the venue on more solid footing after the financially problematic pandemic year of 2020.

COVID-19 has led to the postponement or cancellation of many entertainment shows and conventions. A worker shortage has required wage increases as the venue tries to attract part-time workers, he said.

Coliseum officials expected a rebound in business in the second half of this year, Brown said, but increasing COVID-19 cases have caused more changes and cancellations recently.

The Coliseum also faces increased expenses for workers' pay, so the lowest pay grade will now get an extra $2 an hour to start at $12.50 an hour. An additional 50 cents an hour kicks in after six months of employment.

The venue has been hosting and attending job fairs in recent days but still has open positions, Brown said.

Typically, parking fees represent about 25% to 28% of the Coliseum budget, he said.

“If there's a bright spot,” he added, the venue is running “consistently below” the $4.2 million loss projected in this year's budget approved by the Allen County Council.

The actual projected loss, including what might be lost from upcoming cancellations and postponements through the end of the year, is just under $3 million, Brown said.

The venue also received a $1,934,482 shuttered venue operators grant Aug. 4.

The parking fee increases, Brown said, will help the venue get back on its feet. Officials have prided themselves on not requiring government subsidies for many years.

“Our goal for 2022 is to be back to break-even,” Brown said.

