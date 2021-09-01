County close to entering red zone

Available intensive care hospital beds in northeast Indiana shrank to 11.7% in recent days as new cases of COVID-19 continue at a high level.

Allen County's 211 new cases reported Tuesday and a seven-day positivity rate approaching 15% nearly put the county into the red category, the color-coded state map's highest-risk category for transmission. An updated map will be issued at noon today.

Based on the most recent statistics, the county has been at the upper end of the orange zone, the second-highest category. Megan Hubartt, county health department spokeswoman, said the red zone would require the county's seven-day positivity rate to reach 15%.

“We're not there yet,” she said. The most recent Allen County positivity rate, to be updated today, also stands at 11.7%, leaving the county in the orange zone.

Allen County reported 1,696 new cases between Aug 23 and Sunday.

The county has reported a total of 49,020 cases. No new deaths were added Tuesday to the county's total deaths, which stand at 716.

Indiana, meanwhile, reported 3,720 new cases and 69 deaths Tuesday. The state's total is 858,566 cases and 14,049 confirmed deaths, plus 442 deaths of patients without a positive test result.

The state's seven-day positivity rate was 11.1% Tuesday, based on the most recent numbers on the Indiana Department of Health's online COVID-19 dashboard.

Other area counties' new cases are 30 in Noble County, 25 each in Kosciusko and Whitley counties, 22 in Huntington County, 20 in Adams County, 18 in Wells County, 17 in Wabash County, 12 in DeKalb County, 11 in Steuben County and four in LaGrange County.

The state has 22.3% of its 2,173 hospital intensive care beds available. District 3, which includes Allen County and 11 other northeast Indiana counties, has 11.7% of its 308 intensive care beds available in the latest state report.

