Harrison Hill joins national historic register

A south Fort Wayne neighborhood is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the city announced Tuesday.

The Harrison Hill Historic District stretches from West Rudisill Boulevard to South Cornell Circle and Pasadena Drive from north to south and from South Calhoun Street to Hoagland Avenue and Webster Street from east to west.

“It's important to recognize the unique history, and architecture of our All-American City, Fort Wayne,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a news release. “National Register of Historic Places listings such as this bring recognition to the heritage of the Harrison Hill Neighborhood, and also to our entire community.”

The National Register of Historic Places is the country's official list of properties considered worthy of preservation, its website states.

The large residential area includes more than 200 properties and represents most of the Harrison Hill Neighborhood Association. Most of the homes were built between 1915 and 1940, the news release stated. It was largely developed by the Fort Wayne firm Hilgeman & Schaaf.

Architectural styles vary across the district and include Colonial Revival, Tudor Revival, American Four Square and Craftsman Bungalow.

“The district is also significant because it exhibits traits of thoughtful planning in the division and design of streets, residential lots, and shared spaces in an early suburban development,” the release stated.

The neighborhood applied with the city to become a historic district at the beginning of 2020. Registering with the national list does not limit property owners on what they can do with their properties.

The district is one of several areas identified as potential historic districts or previously listed historic districts within the Packard Area Planning Alliance, an organization that represents several neighborhoods southwest of downtown, the release stated.

