Fort Wayne/Allen County

Post offices closed for Labor Day

Post offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day and there will be no mail delivery or service.

Services will resume Tuesday.

Self-service kiosks, which accept credit and debit cards, at select post offices will be available to buy stamps and to mail packages.

Citilink buses won't run Monday

Citilink will not operate its buses Monday, the Labor Day holiday, officials announced Wednesday.

The transportation service's offices will also be closed.

Service will resume and offices will reopen Tuesday.

For information, call Citilink's customer service line at 260-432-4546 or go to www.fwcitilink.com.

Indiana

NIPSCO awards $63,000 in grants

NIPSCO awarded more than $63,000 in grants to 18 organizations, including two in northeast Indiana, to help with safety education and training projects throughout northern Indiana.

Those receiving grants locally are the American Red Cross-Northeast Chapter for disaster preparedness and relief serving Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties; and the Huntington Township Fire Department for natural gas safety preparedness.

– Journal Gazette