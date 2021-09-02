The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 02, 2021 1:00 am

    Post offices closed for Labor Day

    Fort Wayne/Allen County

    Post offices closed for Labor Day

    Post offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day and there will be no mail delivery or service.

    Services will resume Tuesday.

    Self-service kiosks, which accept credit and debit cards, at select post offices will be available to buy stamps and to mail packages.

    Citilink buses won't run Monday

    Citilink will not operate its buses Monday, the Labor Day holiday, officials announced Wednesday.

    The transportation service's offices will also be closed. 

    Service will resume and offices will reopen Tuesday.

    For information, call Citilink's customer service line at 260-432-4546 or go to www.fwcitilink.com.

    Indiana

    NIPSCO awards $63,000 in grants

    NIPSCO awarded more than $63,000 in grants to 18 organizations, including two in northeast Indiana, to help with safety education and training projects throughout northern Indiana.

    Those receiving grants locally are the American Red Cross-Northeast Chapter for disaster preparedness and relief serving Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties; and the Huntington Township Fire Department for natural gas safety preparedness. 

    – Journal Gazette

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story