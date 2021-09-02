Holcomb opens arms to evacuees

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb didn't get a say in whether Afghan refugees would be temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury, but after learning about the extensive vetting process, he is comfortable with the mission.

“We need to be there for folks who were there for us. Period,” Holcomb said during a Wednesday briefing.

Up to 5,000 evacuees will be coming to Camp Atterbury in south-central Indiana as part of a national initiative to resettle those who assisted the U.S. during its 20-year war in Afghanistan. There is no cost to the state as the federal government is funding the operation.

Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard adjutant general, said the first group of 1,000 refugees could arrive this week or early next week. Other groups of 1,000 will follow in waves.

He and Holcomb said the evacuees will be vetted multiple times during the process, including when they leave the Middle East or Europe; when they arrive in the U.S. and when they arrive at Camp Atterbury.

“As far as the evacuees presenting a risk to the surrounding community, that risk has been all but eliminated by the vetting process,” Lyles said. “We know who is coming to Camp Atterbury.”

Holcomb compared the mission to processing soldiers going through boot camp.

All of those who arrive will start with a 14-day medical hold and screening. Locations on the massive training complex – more than 40,000 acres – have been predetermined for isolation and quarantining if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

Lyles said 800 soldiers, including military police and medical professionals, will be coming from Fort Hood. A separate contingent of medical aid is coming from Fort Knox.

He said Camp Atterbury has its own medical facility, so the initiative will not further strain area hospitals already struggling with COVID-19 cases.

After the 14-day medical screening, the ability to leave the base – temporarily or permanently – depends on the type of visa each refugee has. Special immigrant visas, for instance, allow them to quickly resettle. Lyles said some have family in the U.S. and can be picked up after 14 days.

Others with lower priority credentials will have to stay longer though Holcomb referred to the mission as “single digit weeks.”

Nongovernmental organizations will work with the refugees on permanent placement in Indiana or elsewhere in the U.S.

Holcomb said he believes some of the refugees “will fall in love with Indiana as much as we have” and will resettle here permanently. He is already fielding calls from businesses looking to hire them.

Camp Atterbury – which is used for civilian and military training – can house up to 10,000 soldiers. Lyles said some of the dorms are laid out to easily handle families while other open-bay barracks will house single men and women. All have air conditioning and are well-equipped.

Because of the temporary focus, no education services will be provided to children.

Lyles said there has been an outpouring of people who want to help and they are developing a formal process to receive donations.

He also said while there have been no threats, he is mindful the camp could be a target. He said security measures have already been heightened and he is confident it will be a safe and secure environment.

