Public gets look at riverfront's next phase

A $25 million second phase of Fort Wayne's riverfront development was unveiled Wednesday.

The next phase will develop public open space along the north side of the St. Marys River from Clinton to Harrison streets and from the Wells Street bridge to Ewing Street. It will include the south side of the river at the Ewing Street bridge and along Superior Street, as well as a section on the south side of the river between Harrison Street and Headwaters Park.

The phase includes trails, a wetland boardwalk, an open-air pavilion, two new boat docks, more open park space, new signage and another section of tree canopy trail with two overlooks.

Nancy Townsend, director of Community Development, said the plan will ideally serve as a catalyst for private investment, “which will provide a long-term financial return on our community's investment.”

The project is all about listening to the community and providing amenities that residents have asked for, Townsend said. Community Development is working with public input received about three years ago before any of the riverfront development began.

The projects have been spread out in phases in part due to funding. Riverfront development projects are being paid for by local income tax bonds, including the $25 million for the second phase.

Construction documents for the second-phase public open space are expected to be finished by the end of the year. Construction is anticipated to start by early fall 2022.

An open house was held Wednesday for the public to hear presentations about the next phase. Renderings of different features and maps were spread around the Park Foundation Pavilion at Promenade Park.

The project is designed to bring focus back to the St. Marys River, and it includes more access points to the river.

Once the development is completed, people will find a string of public spaces starting with The Lawn at North River in the most northern part of the phase's reach at Clinton Street. Walking along the river toward Promenade Park, people will find the Wetland and Canopy trails and then The Shed.

On the other side of Promenade Park, people will find The Wedge public space along the north side of the river and the Superior Streetscape along the south side, both of which stop at Ewing Street.

The Lawn at North River section is considered to be phase 2A, while the rest of the project presented Wednesday were considered to be phase 2B, according to maps on display at the pavilion Wednesday.

Steve McDaniel, director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, said the announcement marked an exciting moment for the department.

“By creating an intentional and engaging public space as part of phase 2, we will build on the momentum of Promenade Park to continue bringing our community back to the riverfront,” he said.

Community Development spokeswoman Angelica Pickens said the agency is focusing on the second phase so it does not have an estimated timeline for the third phase of riverfront development.

Mayor Tom Henry said development, such as along the riverfront, is what makes Fort Wayne “one of the finest cities in the Midwest.”

