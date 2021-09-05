Tougher security quietly accepted

Twenty years ago, when a loved one was leaving on a plane trip, it wasn't uncommon for mom and dad, a spouse and children or a group of friends to walk the traveler to the airline's gate.

There, they'd give him or her a hug and kiss and wishes for a safe journey.

People still accompany travelers to the airport. But these days, said Fort Wayne International Airport manager Scott Hinderman, “We advise all the hugs and kisses and saying good-bye happen before you get to security.”

That's just one change prompted by what has become a groundswell of security-related measures instituted since Sept. 11, 2001 – the day jetliners commandeered by terrorists were flown into the World Trade Center's Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The changes have been so gradual and widespread that many people haven't connected them to the heightened security climate after the terrorist attacks.

And, 20 years later, many people are too young to remember 9/11 and see security measures as just part of normal life.

Yet changes in the security climate, some of them tied to events other than the terrorist attacks, have touched many aspects of daily life in 2021.

Go to an NFL game and expect your bag to be searched. Have business at the Allen County Courthouse, and you need to put your belongings on a tray to be scanned, walk through a metal detector and possibly still have a security officer screen you with a wand.

Go to your child's school and you'll be buzzed in through a locked door and enter a secure office area. At church, say hello to yourself on security cameras – and to special ushers designated and trained to identify threats.

Security cameras are present in giant chain stores, gas stations, corner groceries, places of employment – and maybe even at your own front door. People pay for cybersecurity protection and identity insurance and use more than one password to access their email account.

Even as the affiliation of terrorists and the methods used to attack evolve and change, people want to be ready for the next security challenge, said Bernie Beier, director of Allen County's Department of Homeland Security. He leads a department that didn't exist until after Sept. 11.

“The public is more tolerant, more accepting of it,” he said of today's security intensity. “I've seen that change.”

Randy Brown, vice president and general manager of Memorial Coliseum, agrees that major changes in security have occurred.

“It's hard to know if it's related to 9/11 or other world events, but we've had significant changes in our security systems that 25 years ago no one would have expected for a building like ours,” he said.

Fans going to a Coliseum concert or ice hockey game walk through a magnetometer – a more technical name for a metal detector. They'll pass multiple cameras on the way to their seats.

The Coliseum facility itself has added more space for a command center for the building's 24-hour security personnel.

Another recent addition was a high metal fence to protect athletes and performers and those traveling with them going to and from the building.

“And we've dramatically increased the outdoor lighting,” Brown said.

“You're talking about hardening your building so the 'bad guys' will look at it and go somewhere else to find an easier target.”

Many security changes, however, go unseen by the public, Beier said.

There are now coordinated plans for emergencies among local, state and federal agencies that go beyond their typical roles responding to crimes and natural disasters, he said. The agencies know their terrorism-related roles and train for them, he said.

The coordination became imperative as a response to a federal report after 9/11. It said the attacks succeeded partly because various law enforcement and national security agencies had relevant information about the attackers but failed to connect the dots.

Even now, Beier said, the federal Homeland Security Department's “See something, say something” slogan after 9/11 still comes into play.

Residents may not see the results, he said, but the department has been involved in three cases where people with local ties have been arrested for providing support to terrorists overseas.

“Allen County and Fort Wayne are not immune to a terrorist threat here,” Beier said.

Just last month, screeners at the airport found a loaded gun in someone's carry-on luggage.

Hinderman said he appreciates the job done at security checkpoints done by workers with the federal Transportation Security Administration – another agency that didn't exist before 9/11.

Rules about which items can be brought on board an airline or passengers having to remove shoes before boarding planes don't seem to trouble travelers, he said.

“It's an accepted practice and an appreciated practice ... that people are willing to undergo to ensure safety and access,” he said of security screening. “It has become, I guess, normal.”

As normal as carrying a driver's license in your wallet. Like many Indiana residents, Fort Wayne resident Jerry Vandeveer now has a Real ID, an enhanced license with a small star in the upper right corner that allows him to get on a plane or a military installation.

The IDs will be required of Hoosiers in May 2023.

It took a year to get the credential, he said. The septuagenarian had to undergo extensive documentation to prove his identity, including tracking down a birth certificate in Illinois. The task became difficult because Vandeveer was adopted and didn't know his birth parents' names.

He said doesn't feel safer, but he knows the credential will save him hassles later, as security rules may tighten even more, given the pandemic and the resurgence of the Taliban as the United States ends its military presence in Afghanistan.

“I guess the big thing I feel is if I need something, I won't get turned down. With that star I can go anywhere, apply for a passport, get on a plane,” he said. “I can do things that I think are going to get tighter (security).

“It's freedom I would not have otherwise.”

