Auburn Auction cashes in

Worldwide Auctioneers said Monday it delivered more than $17.6 million in sales with a 98% sell-through rate at its 14th annual Auburn Auction on Friday and Saturday.

Ranging from prewar automobiles to race cars, 116 of 119 available lots were sold during Labor Day weekend, a Worldwide news release says. The auction was presented live and as an online event simultaneously.

The sale featured Packard automobiles and associated memorabilia from the Fort Lauderdale Antique Car Museum and a collection of 31 curated examples of virtually every model year from 1916 through 1955, the news release said.

“Auburn, Indiana, once again takes its place as a global player on the world auction stage,” John Kruse, principal and auctioneer, said in the news release.

The highest sale of the weekend was a 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante coupé at $1.77 million. A 1934 Packard Twelve individual custom convertible sedan with custom work was sold for $1.44 million, the news release said.

One of the most celebrated sales, the release said, was a 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona coupe CSX 2469 previously owned and driven by the late automotive designer Carroll Shelby. It sold for $1.49 million.

Worldwide also set some new records for full classics, including a 1942 Packard Custom Super Eight 180 convertible Victoria by Darrin selling for $885,000; a 1934 DeSoto Airflow coupe selling for $190,400; and a 1929 duPont Model G Waterhouse convertible coupe with custom coachwork by the Waterhouse Co. selling for $720,000, the news release said.

Full results are available at worldwideauctioneers.com.

