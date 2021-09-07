Fort Wayne/Allen County

Honor Flight ends trips for this year

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has canceled flights scheduled for the remainder of this year.

The organization's board announced Sunday on Facebook it did not see “any way to safely operate our flights with the current (and predicted) continuing increases in infections, hospitalizations, etc.”

Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the Oct. 6 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will be rescheduled for a flight in April.

Those originally scheduled for the Oct. 27 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will be rescheduled for a flight in May.

Frontier phone service goes out

Frontier Communications issued an alert Monday saying hundreds of landline customers in the Fort Wayne area had no dial tone and were unable to dial any numbers, including 911.

Frontier said there was no estimate as to when the service would be restored.

– Journal Gazette