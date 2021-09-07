The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, September 07, 2021 1:00 am

    Briefs

    Fort Wayne/Allen County

    Honor Flight ends trips for this year

    Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has canceled flights scheduled for the remainder of this year.

    The organization's board announced Sunday on Facebook it did not see “any way to safely operate our flights with the current (and predicted) continuing increases in infections, hospitalizations, etc.”

    Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the Oct. 6 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will be rescheduled for a flight in April.

    Those originally scheduled for the Oct. 27 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will be rescheduled for a flight in May.

    Frontier phone service goes out

    Frontier Communications issued an alert Monday saying hundreds of landline customers in the Fort Wayne area had no dial tone and were unable to dial any numbers, including 911.

    Frontier said there was no estimate as to when the service would be restored.

    – Journal Gazette

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story