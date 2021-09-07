Employment found with LSSI Works

Davinia Dunn is working toward a GED but has already earned income from multiple jobs as an adult.

Her work experience has included jobs at McDonald's, housekeeping and self-employment as a babysitter. Dunn said she is currently a concierge at Lutheran Life Villages, where she started work Sept. 2, 2020.

Based on her one-year anniversary, Dunn is scheduled to receive a certificate Sept. 15 – along with two others – from Lutheran Social Services of Indiana, and her name will go on something the agency calls “The Great Wall” at its north-side building.

“There's a lot of people on that wall. It's just getting bigger and bigger,” Dunn, 36, said with excitement in her voice.

The Chicago native who has spent much of her life in Fort Wayne has been a participant in Lutheran Social Services' LSSI Works. The skills development program, which offers a simulated work environment, helps individuals get prepared for jobs with a process that hopefully leads to careers. Retention is a major focus.

Participants have ranged in age from 18 to their early 60s. They spend four days a week for three weeks on curriculum that covers concepts such as conflict management, problem-solving and communication. Core competencies, including showing up on time and time management, are also addressed.

LSSI Works, which started more than five years ago, also incorporates what Angela J. Moellering, president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services, calls transformation pieces. Individuals who aspire to another job, for example, have to learn to think outside the box, to think about what they could do next and achieve to have the biggest impact in a job.

“One of the things we teach is to not relax,” Moellering said.

More than 115 individuals who obtained employment after going through LSSI Works remained in a job more than a year, and 150 who have been employed stayed in a job more than 90 days, Moellering said.

More than 73% have received a pay raise within that first year, “so for those who stay with us, the outcome is wonderful,” she said. “We're really helping people get that long-term, stable employment.”

Dunn learned of LSSI Works while receiving temporary housing and food assistance through the YWCA. Dunn said she was facing some personal challenges and needed to remove herself and three children from a “bad situation.” YWCA staff helped her work through the issues.

“I had to reevaluate my whole life,” Dunn said.

She was able to get an apartment and job at Lutheran Life. The work is part time, but Dunn puts in 30 to 35 hours a week. The concierge role involves making sure visitors sign in and get temperature screenings to ensure none have a fever that could present a health risk to residents or staff.

Dunn, whose children are 20, 15, and 8, paused work on her GED last year, but hopes to resume this fall. She also has taken classes through the Literary Alliance.

Even after the initial three weeks of training through LSSI Works and additional classes including learning about developing résumés, Dunn said she was grateful the agency provided a job coach for a year after she started at Lutheran Life.

“LSSI literally changed my life. It's a great program. I would recommend it to anybody,” Dunn said. “I don't know where I would be if I hadn't gone there.”

While still contemplating ultimate career goals, Dunn knows she would like to get a business degree and Realtor's license.

“I'm not going to just stop at one thing, I want to learn as much as possible ... so wherever the Lord takes me,” Dunn said. “I want to find that career that I really want to be in.”

