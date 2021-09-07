Treatment plays role in satisfaction with job

In a tight hiring market, people look at many factors when considering a new position or to stay in a position, including wages, benefits, work-life balance and the quality of management.

For Katelyn Burgess, the relationship with management is what caused her to leave a job.

Burgess, a Fort Wayne resident who works in health care, said she was injured and didn't feel that the company or management was supportive.

“I love what I do. It's worth helping people,” she said Monday at Promenade Park. “But my health is more important than the place I was at.”

Many people from the area flocked to Fort Wayne parks with family and friends Labor Day. Brent and Nancy Gillham of Defiance spent time at Lakeside Park, where they were married in 2012.

Brent Gillham is nearing retirement for the Army Reserves, but worked many years in trucking and food service. When it comes to civilian jobs, he said, some employer-employee relationships seem one-sided and authoritarian rather than being based on negotiations and mutual respect.

“I want a relationship, not a superior-inferior type of situation,” he said.

Nancy Gillham has a track record that shows she's a loyal employee with 32 years at a printing company and 21 years at a grocery store.

“I think the top dogs need good morale,” she said, “because if they don't have good morale, the whole company doesn't.”

Over the years, Gillham said she has had some complaints, but not enough to make her leave.

“I like what I do,” she said. “That's the hard part.”

Evan Steele of Hicksville sees many factors people take into consideration when it comes to employment – appropriate wages, the amount of time off and other benefits.

Some aspects vary depending on employee preferences, such as shifts.

Steele said some employees might not want to work nights or weekends while others prefer those shifts if there's incentive pay.

Steele works in assisted living and values time with her family.

“I have kids, so hours make a difference,” she said.

