City clerk puts hat in ring for state treasurer

Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling is officially running for state treasurer.

She announced her campaign Tuesday at Allen County Republican Headquarters, where she serves as vice chair. Keesling has been the city clerk since 2016.

“We've made a difference in this community that I love and a community that I call home. I am now ready for a new challenge,” she said. “I believe I can make a bigger difference and a bigger impact on the state level in the state that I was born in and the state that I love.”

Keesling is ready to take her conservative fiscal sense to the next level, she said. She touted making the parking control department self-sustaining and added that the city was able to buy new credit card meters downtown without spending taxpayer dollars.

Keesling has a bachelor's and master's degree in business administration, and she previously was a chief financial officer at a private company.

Keesling's campaign chairman is Steve Shine, who is also the chairman of the Allen County Republican Party. She plans on running a grassroots campaign similar to the one she organized in 2015 for her city clerk campaign.

Keesling, if elected, is looking forward to actively manage tax dollars, improve the Indiana Bond Bank and expand programs for people with disabilities and college or trade school students. She is also excited to continue her pro-life fight at a statewide level.

Keesling joins the race alongside GOP strategist Pete Seat; Daniel Elliott, chair of the Morgan County Republican Party; and Suzie Jaworowski, state director for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in Indiana.

The GOP treasurer nomination will be decided at the Indiana Republican State Convention next summer. The winner will face the Democratic nominee on the 2022 general election ballot.

“It's time to get to work,” Keesling said.

dfilchak@jg.net