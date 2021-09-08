City, Habitat help revive home, family

A partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne and the city resulted in the rehabilitation of home that was going to be torn down.

A family has moved into the previously vacant home on Kinsmoor Avenue, city officials announced Tuesday.

The city's neighborhood code compliance department secured the home in September 2012 after the foundation collapsed. It was to be demolished in May 2014 because the homeowner could not be reached and no repairs were made, city officials said.

The city bought the home in December 2015 and sold it to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne in May 2020. The city's Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services provided a Community Development block grant loan for $85,000 to help pay for the rehabilitation, officials said.

“This is an example of the power of the partnership between the city of Fort Wayne and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne,” Community Development Director Nancy Townsend said in a statement. “Together we are building up neighborhoods, one house at a time and one block at a time.”

Jacquie Aldrich is moving into the 2,100-square-foot home, where much of the woodwork was salvaged during the rehab, officials said.

“I don't think words could ever express how grateful and happy we are,” Aldrich said. “We wish God's blessings to each and every one.”