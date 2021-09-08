Council airs ambulance service grievances

Fort Wayne City Council members were clear Tuesday night about their frustrations as officials updated them on ongoing staff shortages and compliance issues with the city's emergency medical services.

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority officials attended a council meeting six weeks ago after Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, criticized the ambulance authority board for not moving quickly enough to solve the staff shortage and not informing the public about the emergency declaration, which allowed the board to take immediate action.

Jehl on Tuesday criticized Three Rivers officials for not progressing further in six weeks' time and not putting citizens' emergency care as a top priority.

“You all are looking terrible because you clearly are putting the needs of those that are in an emergency situation as last priority and your own selfish interests first,” he said. “It is disgusting.”

The ambulance authority board declared an emergency this year after its contractor, PatientCare EMS Solutions, fell out of compliance in August 2020 for unacceptably slow response times.

The ambulance authority board fined PatientCare about $575,000 as of July for its noncompliance. PatientCare is out of compliance each month medics arrive to 90% or less of top-priority emergencies in the 81/2-minute window specified in its contract.

Gary Booher, executive director of the ambulance authority, said only 70% of top-priority runs were in compliance in August. The issues have been caused by the nationwide worker shortage, he said.

The ambulance authority board approved a two-tiered system as a solution when it declared an emergency. The system reserves paramedics for calls requiring advanced life support training, sending other ambulances to calls that can generally be handled by technicians with basic life support training.

Mike Bureau, the ambulance authority's operations director, has been pleased with the implementation of the first full-time ambulance without advanced life support training on board. It has responded to 580 calls so far, he said.

Progress has also been made on the grant that will provide extra pay for ambulance employees. The more than $500,000 in fines will be put into a grant, and the funds will be used to provide employees with a 7% raise that can be adjusted up or down by 2% on a quarterly basis.

Ian Case, local union president of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics, said the 7% raises will help attract applicants but will “still be a stop-gap measure.”

The other action discussed at the first meeting with council was allowing part-time paramedics to work for the system. Bureau explained that union negotiations to allow part-time employees have stalled.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, asked if a mediator is needed because the situation is critical and part-time paramedics and technicians could help. Mediation was suggested by the union at one point during the yearlong negotiations, Case said, but it was not approved by PatientCare EMS Solutions.

Chambers and Jehl attended a briefing with county fire chiefs before the council meeting to discuss the strain the city's emergency management services have put on their departments.

Mike Feely of the Southwest Fire District said his department was called into the city 243 times from May to August to cover city services. He added that the ambulance authority has only come into the southwest district about 10 times a month for mutual aid.

During the briefing, one chief said the city's ambulance authority would make the national news if it didn't receive mutual support in one day's time because of the severity of the emergency state, Jehl said. He then asked Booher if he thought the ambulance authority is that dependent on mutual aid.

“It would appear that way,” Booher said.

Jehl criticized the officials for not working together more during the six weeks to address the issues. He also asked Booher why he received a $40,000 bonus at the end of 2020 considering the contractor had already been out of compliance several months.

The raise was a discretionary raise rather than a performance-based raise, Booher said, and it is decided by the board. Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, has worked in sales 30 years and said he would not get any kind of bonus with that kind of performance.

“If you don't hit the numbers, you don't get the bonus,” Didier said.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, asked about the ambulance authority's role considering it doesn't employ or operate the emergency medical services. The board, Booher explained, monitors the contractor's compliance to the contract. The ambulance authority handles billing.

“It sounds like there's just too many layers there,” Tucker said.

