ICU beds in area district dwindle

The Indiana Department of Health's District 3, which consists of Allen County and 11 other northeast counties, has the lowest percentage of available intensive care hospital beds in any of the state's 10 districts.

The district has 9.4% of its 308 beds available, or about 30 beds, the state health department's online dashboard reported Monday.

That's slightly under half the percentage of available beds statewide – 21.5% or 2,171 beds.

Some hospital districts have fewer beds available but none has a smaller percentage. District 3 comprises Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

A spokeswomen for Parkview Health was unable to comment Tuesday afternoon.

Joy Lohse, Lutheran Health Network spokeswoman, said in an email all network hospitals were continuing to see patients “with high acuity conditions such as cardiac and stroke as well as COVID-19 admissions.”

District 3 trails west-central Indiana's District 4, with 11.1% of 81 beds available, and District 9 in southeast Indiana, with 15.3% of 72 beds available.

District 8 in south-central Indiana has the highest percentage of available beds, 41.9% of 117.

District 3 has recovered somewhat from Aug. 27, when it was one of four cited by Dr. Kristina Box as close to or running out of available intensive care beds. At that time, state health officials predicted new cases would continue to rise until around Labor Day, with hospitalizations peaking about two weeks later.

As of Monday, the number of hospitalized patients statewide rose to 2,518 – the most since Jan. 10, when hospitalizations were declining.

Allen County's new cases totaled 161 on Tuesday, adding to 142 reported Monday, 229 Sunday and 237 Saturday. Cases were above 300 Friday and Wednesday.

On Saturday, the county surpassed 50,000 reported cases since the start of pandemic reporting. Total cases Tuesday stood at 50,687.

No new deaths were added Tuesday to the 717 deaths reported by the Allen County Health Department, but the state dashboard Tuesday had the county's deaths at 728.

Indiana reported 2,863 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state total to 886,461. No new deaths added to the 14,172 confirmed deaths plus 451 deaths in patients based on symptoms but without a positive test.

rsalter@jg.net