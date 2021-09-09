Ambulance exec moves retirement up 3 months

Three River Ambulance Authority's executive director is “on vacation and unavailable” until his new retirement date, which was announced a day after the authority was heavily criticized by Fort Wayne City Council.

An automatic reply sent from Gary Booher's email Wednesday said he is now retiring on Oct. 1. Booher's retirement was announced this year with the effective date of Dec. 31.

In the spring, the ambulance authority board made an emergency declaration after its contractor, PatientCare EMS Solutions, had been out of compliance since August 2020 for unacceptably slow response times. Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, raised the issue because the ambulance authority did not alert City Council or the public about the emergency state.

The ambulance authority board fined PatientCare $575,000 as of July for its noncompliance. PatientCare is out of compliance each month medics arrive to 90% or less of top-priority emergencies in the 81/2-minute window specified in its contract.

City Council members showed concern Tuesday about the progress made on the paramedic and technician shortage that officials say has strained the organization. Officials first updated City Council directly at a meeting six weeks earlier.

Booher has been the ambulance authority's executive director since 1989. The ambulance authority's website still listed Booher's retirement date as Dec. 31 on its homepage as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Booher said the timing was right in a news release that announced his original Dec. 31 retirement date.

“After 32 years, the time has come to focus on a new phase in my life – a phase that focuses on doing things that I just never seem to find time to do right now,” the statement said. “It's just time to slow down and learn how to unwind.”

The board plans to hold a special meeting Friday to discuss Booher's sooner-than-expected retirement, including legal needs and to approve a salary range for the new director.

The board hired Fitch & Associates for consulting and helping with the search for the ambulance authority's next executive director.

The authority's homepage still advertises the open position, but the Aug. 16 deadline has passed.

“Gary deserves credit and thanks for his years of service,” Jehl said in a statement Wednesday. “I urge the board, mayor and commissioners to diligently collaborate in hiring the director who will swiftly stabilize the EMS service and lead the organization forward.”

Booher said in a news release that he's enjoyed working with the ambulance authority and who he called “the greatest people in the country, from the office staff to all of the operations staff, medics and system controllers over the years.”

“It's truly the hard work of all of these people that have made my job enjoyable and easier and I will miss them all tremendously,” he said.

