Bass Road site eyed as future Ruoff base

Ruoff Mortgage is considering developing a site at 6411 Bass Road in Aboite Township.

A home and about 9.5 acres at the site near Flaugh Road has been sold for $950,000 to 6411 Bass Road LLC. That entity lists an address at 1700 Magnavox Way, Suite 220, Fort Wayne, the same address as Ruoff’s Fort Wayne headquarters.

The LLC is listed in state corporation records as having been formed in February by Mark and Sarah Music. Mark Music is owner, chief executive officer and president of Ruoff.

In a statement, Music said he hopes to make the site the company headquarters.

But he did not commit, saying the feasibility of the development “from a cost standpoint” is still being explored because of pandemic-related cost increases in materials, especially steel, and issues with the supply chain.

Music said excavation at the site is “purely for the purpose of drying out some wet soil conditions in a couple of low spots on the site.”

“We are doing this just to speed up the timeline in the event that the project is within the budget we need to meet,” the statement said.

The site is across from Buckner Park and just west of the Bass Road construction.

In 2018, Ruoff proposed a 110,000-square-foot, multistory headquarters site in downtown Fort Wayne on the southwest corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Ewing Street, across from Parkview Field.

In October 2019, Music said the company hoped to get started within six weeks, but because there were soil decontamination issues and zoning and signage concerns the project did not get started.

The site, known to some as the silver lot, remains owned by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission and is available for development, said Angelica Pickens, Fort Wayne’s community development spokeswoman.

The company also announced that month it was leasing space in the Electric Works project on the revitalized former General Electric campus on Broadway.

A portion of the headquarters was proposed for that site, which was announced at 15,000 square feet. The Electric Works site may include Ruoff’s mortgage loan servicing unit, the company said then.

Music’s statement did not address whether those plans were still progressing.

In March, the company announced it would grow to 700 employees by the end of next year and was looking for Fort Wayne locations to accommodate the increase.

The Bass Road site would be about 275,000 square feet and built in two phases, but no concept drawings are done, Music’s statement said.

It added that the land was “less than 3% of the project cost, so it made sense to secure it while we were working on the other due diligence, as we want to get started quickly if we can make the numbers work.”

The property was sold in April by David E. and Tammy L. Bowler, according to tax records. It has been zoned business, technical and industrial since 2008.

No rezoning request or primary development plan has been received by the Department of Planning Services, and if the use and development plan meet the zoning ordinance approval, it could be handled internally without a public hearing.

