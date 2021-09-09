Fort Wayne/Allen County

Groups announce outdoor concert

Arts United, along with the Fort Wayne Ballet and Fort Wayne Philharmonic, announced Wednesday a new outdoor concert collaboration designed to spotlight the arts while celebrating the statewide designation of Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a cultural district.

“Go Live: Spotlight On the Arts” is the culmination to the Arts United's “Go Live” marketing campaign to encourage audiences to rediscover arts and cultural experiences live and in person.

The free program of classical and ballet favorites will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Freimann Square. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets and lawn chairs. Food trucks will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“It seems fitting that, in order to mark the new statewide designation of Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a cultural district, we would put a spotlight on two of our lead performing arts organizations at a free event accessible to everyone,” Arts United president Susan Mendenhall said in a statement. “This is not just a concert performance but a celebration of arts and culture in our community.”

In June, the Indiana Arts Commission designated Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a statewide cultural district.

New center opens to help seniors

Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana announced the grand opening of its new PACE Center, making it the fifth center in the state.

The former Aging & In-Home Service headquarters at 2927 Lake Ave. has been remodeled to be used as the center.

PACE is a Medicare and Medicaid program that helps people 55 or older meet their health care needs in the community instead of going to a nursing home or other care facility.

AIHS, in partnership with Parkview Health, brought PACE of Northeast Indiana to Fort Wayne.

– Journal Gazette