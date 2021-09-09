Large development planned for Pleasant Township

Plans for a large industrial development labeled Project Prime on West Pleasant Center Road in Pleasant Township have been submitted to the Allen County Plan Commission.

Plans show 14 lots ranging from eight to 2.7 acres on 160.6 acres just east of the intersection of Bluffton and Pleasant Center roads.

The applicant, PB Development, Fort Wayne, has worked on area projects including customizable shell buildings built "on spec," or without a specific user in mind.

No buildings are shown on application documents filed this week with the Department of Planning Services. Those documents show street and utility infrastructure for future use by industrial companies, the application says.

PB Development seeks to have the site rezoned from agriculture to general industrial. Approval of a primary development plan is also sought.

The project will have a public hearing at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

It could not be determined whether Project Prime refers to Amazon, which calls its premier delivery service Amazon Prime.

