Red River draws fire over pickups

Edward Santos wondered whether he should worry when he saw his neighbor across the street pull his empty trash bin up to the house while Santos' bin remained untouched.

Despite Santos being in touch with the Citizen Services 311 call center for several days, the trash bins behind his house and those of his dozen-plus neighbors were not picked up until the next scheduled pickup day, which was eight days later because of the Labor Day holiday. By then, bins were overflowing and “very pungent,” Santos said.

John Perlich, city spokesman, said trash pickup has gone well this summer – for the most part.

“We've estimated that in the last couple of weeks, the vast majority of residents who were not collected on their scheduled day (in the range of 10% of the more than 83,000 households we service) had their trash or recycling collected within one to two days,” he said in an email. “Verified misses in recent weeks are less than 1%.”

Red River had the lowest bid for garbage and recycling services in 2017 and won the city's contract over Republic Services. The seven-year contract began at the start of 2018.

Red River has been scrutinized by City Council members, in part due to a stint of thousands of misses in collections, which led to the creation of an advisory committee focused on streamlining garbage collection.

Shan Gunawardena, director of public works, said in a May editorial published in The Journal Gazette that it's rare for late pickups to not be resolved in a day or two. The Solid Waste Department has a garbage truck and driver that can pick up trash from missed homes labeled as urgent.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, has raised issues with trash pickup several times since Red River became the city's contractor.

“(The city) went out of their way to say the service does not degrade to a point where people are missed over an entire week,” he said. “That is just so out of touch, and that position still has not changed.”

Missed trash pickups can be reported to the city's 311 Citizen Services by phone or online. The map that tracks the reports showed dozens of missed pickups, most of which were not resolved.

Unresolved reports on the map were made up to six days ago. The map, as of Wednesday afternoon, didn't show reports made more than six days ago. Santos said he was told by 311 that his pickup had been made a priority and that it would be collected as soon as possible.

“The frustrating part is not knowing what's going on and when it's going to be resolved,” he said. “The more time that goes on, the less confidence you're going to have that you get a reliable answer.”

Santos was also frustrated by the 311 map because it didn't seem to show every report. He said only two reports were shown for his block while the entire block was affected.

The city is more concerned, Jehl said, with looking at rate increases than improving the service of which residents and council members have frequently complained. He's suggested several ways to improve service including a definitive fining policy for the contractor for noncompliance, a more formal contingency plan and identifying the seasonal cycles that affect the number of drivers.

Santos was happy when his garbage was picked up Wednesday. He just didn't understand why it couldn't have been resolved sooner.

“I don't expect perfect service in a working-class area, not like you would expect in Carmel or Fishers,” he said, “but I had been accustomed to good, reliable service so it was unexpected.”

