Construction

ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

VANCE AVENUE

Closed between Beacon Street and Hobson Road through Sept. 30.

SWINNEY AVENUE

Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.

HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

Closed between McKinnie Avenue and Oxford Street though Oct. 29.

FLAUGH ROAD

Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through the end of November.