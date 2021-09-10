The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, September 10, 2021

    Construction

    ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

    Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

    VANCE AVENUE

    Closed between Beacon Street and Hobson Road through Sept. 30.

    SWINNEY AVENUE

    Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.

    HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

    Closed between McKinnie Avenue and Oxford Street though Oct. 29.

    FLAUGH ROAD

    Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through the end of November.

