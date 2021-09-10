Fort Wayne/Allen County

First responders get pizza on 9/11

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, locally owned Pizza Hut locations are offering a free meal to any police officer, firefighter or first responder who visits Saturday in uniform.

The offer is available in all 45 locations in Fort Wayne and area communities; valid on carryout or dine in.

Meeting today on ambulance chief

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority's board will hold a public meeting today to address the early retirement of its executive director.

Gary Booher announced Tuesday that his retirement date is changing from Dec. 31 to Oct. 1, and his automatic email response said he is “on vacation and unavailable” until then.

The day before, Booher and other officials presented an update about ambulance services. City Council members criticized the speed and way the officials are working on the authority's emergency declaration and employee shortage.

The meeting is at 4 p.m. at the ambulance authority office, 525 Hayden St.

