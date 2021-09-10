County sees virus cases, deaths rise

After a brief respite, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Allen County jumped to 318 Thursday, while northeast Indiana's available intensive care unit beds continued to decline.

Allen County also reported three more COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 741.

The state Thursday reported 5,240 new cases – up from 2,952 the day before – and 50 deaths – more than double the most recent seven-day average for deaths, 19.

Available beds in District 3's 12 northeast Indiana counties, including Allen, were reported down to 7.5% of its 308 beds – 23 beds. On Monday, 9.4% of beds were available, 30 beds.

District 3 had 29.5% of its intensive care unit beds filled with COVID-19 patients, according to the Indiana Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard. About one-third of the state's intensive care beds were in use for COVID-19.

Allen County's new cases dipped into the mid-100s between Sept. 6 and 8 from the mid-200s to low 300s at the beginning of September.

Other counties in northeast Indiana reported 273 additional cases Thursday and five additional deaths, which occurred in Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble and Wells counties.

The highest number of new cases, 64, were in DeKalb County, which moved to red status, the most serious for COVID-19 spread, on Wednesday. LaGrange County had the lowest number, 21. LaGrange remains in yellow, the second-lowest category on the state's color-coded map.

Indiana is closing in on 900,000 total cases, reporting a total of 894,516 as of Thursday. Allen County's total cases stand at 50,927.

The state has reported 14,308 confirmed deaths and 451 deaths in patients based on symptoms but without a positive test.

On Thursday, about 17% of the state's cases were reported in those from birth to age 20. The delta variant was found in 98.4% of selected cases.

Statewide, 4,013,398 people have been tested for COVID-19, according to the state's dashboard. The number of fully vaccinated Hoosiers stands at 3,147,716.

Allen County accounts for 173,392 of the fully vaccinated, or 55% of the county's eligible population.

rsalter@jg.net