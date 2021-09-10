Industrial development in works

Plans for a large industrial development labeled Project Prime on West Pleasant Center Road in Pleasant Township have been submitted to the Allen County Plan Commission.

Plans show 15 lots ranging from 2.7 to 80 acres on 160.6 acres just east of Bluffton and Pleasant Center roads.

The applicant, PB Development of Fort Wayne, has worked on other area projects involving customizable shell buildings built on spec, or without a specific user in mind.

No buildings are shown on application documents filed this week with the Department of Planning Services. Those documents show lot lines and street and utility infrastructure for future use by industrial companies.

PB Development seeks to have the site rezoned from agriculture to general industrial. Approval of a primary development plan is also sought.

The project will have a public hearing at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

It could not be determined Thursday whether Project Prime refers to Amazon, which calls its upgraded delivery service Amazon Prime.

The company has two other large sites planned for Allen County and one in operation.

The application notes that the site, which is just to the east of the Walmart milk processing plant and near the General Mills and XPO terminal off Bluffton Road, is surrounded on three sides by agricultural zoning.

Farm fields in corn and soybeans are across Pleasant Center Road and nearby on Bluffton Road.

But because one perimeter borders a site zoned industrial and the site is near Interstate 469, the site's best use would be industrial, the application says. The site is already served by sewer and water lines, the application says.

“Approval of this rezoning petition continues the precedent for this section of southern Allen County near Fort Wayne International Airport, where additional growth and development is occurring and will likely continue to occur,” the application states.

The site also faces additional rules by being in an airport overlay district requiring airport officials' approval. It also seeks a development standards waiver for the length of a cul-de-sac serving the proposed lots.

