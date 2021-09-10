New art project encourages keeping city's drains clean

Thirty-three local artists are hitting the streets to paint murals in a place many wouldn't expect them – on concrete near storm drains.

Friends of the Rivers and City Utilities have partnered on the Clean Drains Fort Wayne project, in which they've challenged artists to paint color murals with messages that support the rivers.

Irene Walters of Friends of the Rivers said many people don't know that everything that goes into storm drains – debris, trash, vehicle fluids, animal waste – go directly into local rivers without being treated.

“Without your creative imaginative art murals to grab the attention of the community, we wouldn't be able to get the message across,” Walters told artists during a training session Wednesday.

Once completed, each mural will have a medallion that reads, “Only Rain In The Drain.”

“What we do here at City Utilities is not noticed. What you do is really noticed,” said Frank Suarez, City Utilities public information officer. “That's why I think this is really an interesting partnership we are creating here.”

From today through Sept. 19, the artists will create their murals alongside their assigned drains. Their pre-approved designs feature bright colors and encouraging messages, many of which featured puns.

“It takes like eight times to get a message across, so 33 should really reinforce it if we see them all,” Walters said.

Alexandra Hall painted the first Clean Drains mural in July as a pilot. The circular mural at Barr and Berry streets reads “You Otter Be Smart” and features an otter whose bright yellow scarf points to the storm drain.

She shared many tips she learned from her experience with the artists, such as painting only on dry concrete. Most artists received a 4-foot-by-4-foot square space, but the murals can be in any shape.

Artists received paint and other supplies, including an orange cone for safety and to keep people away from the mural. Hall told artists they need to be aware of their surroundings as she had someone accidentally walk through her mural while she was painting.

The paint can also be difficult to work with, she warned, as it has products added to it so the murals will last three to five years. The paint is similar to what is used for parking spaces. It is meant only for concrete, so artists will paint nearby without painting on the actual drain.

Walters said the participants are not only artists in this project. They'll also be educators and ambassadors. Hall said she had countless people stop on the sidewalk to ask why she was painting there.

The murals will be celebrated with an event Sept. 26 at Promenade Park.

The murals will be painted in a week and a half, but the Clean Drains program is a three-year project. Walters said there will be an educational part where students will learn about the rivers and will paint drains at their schools.

“When kids learn about conservation and taking care of the environment, their parents will do it too because kids don't let up,” Walters said.

Another part of the program is getting neighborhood sponsorships so residents help keep their neighborhoods and drains clean. Friends of the Rivers will drop off a kit with chalk so residents can “paint” their drains as well.

Julie Wall, a Clean Drains artist, is going to paint a conglomerate of waves that reads, “Keep Making Waves.” The environmental aspect of the project made her want to participate.

“I feel like with all of the use our rivers are getting right now to really talk about prevention and helping keep them clean is really important,” she said.

“I don't think there's a better way to do that than through public art.”

dfilchak@jg.net